(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has submitted the promised request for an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Iowa communities and counties that were hit by the derecho that blew across that state one week ago today (Monday). The request says the state will need nearly four billion dollars in federal support to recover. The governor requested funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program for twenty-seven counties. Individual Assistance Program funding provides disaster-impacted homeowners and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services. The governor also requested funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program for the repair or replacement of public infrastructure and debris removal, for sixteen counties.
[Individual assistance program counties: Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, and Washington counties.]
[Public assistance program counties: Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama counties.]
>>More Progress Made in Restoring Power Statewide
(Undated) -- The power continues to come back on in areas hit hard by the derecho. Alliant Energy had outages down to around 75-thousand by late Sunday. The company said Friday it expected to have all the power back by Tuesday. The Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative -- which serves areas outside of Cedar Rapids -- reported more than 12-hundred customers still without power. MidAmerican -- which includes Des Moines -- had around 760 people still without power as of Sunday evening. They had hoped to restore all the power by this weekend. The city of Ames still had more than 500 people without power by late Sunday. The city has its own electric utility and the entire city was dark following the storm.
>>Two Iowans Die In Missouri Plane Crash
(Osage Beach, MO) -- Two people from eastern Iowa died in a plane crash near the Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach, Missouri. A news release from the city says the plane carrying Scott and Amy Lowe of Mt. Pleasant went down around 1:30 Sunday afternoon in a hilly, wooded area. Local police secured the area until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transporation Safety Board can investigate.
>>Emmetsburg Man Charged With Murder
(Emmetsburg, IA) -- An Emmetsburg man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a body found in a lake near Ruthven July 22nd. A passerby reported a possible body in Virgin Lake and an autopsy later confirmed the body was that of 27-year-old Rollin Bontrager of Washington. Police say they seized a number of items for analysis while searching two homes and three vehicles several days later which led them to 29-year-old Allan Schwidder. Schwidder was arrested Friday evening in Lake Park.
[Investigators ask anyone with any information on the case to contact the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office at 852-3535.]