(Des Moines, IA) -- State officials report the number of positive COVID-19 test results total 25-thousand-865, as of Sunday. Four new deaths push that total to 685. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 4413 new cases. The I-D-P-H says 478 of the deaths involved patients who had preexisting medical conditions and 356 of the deaths came at long-term care facilities. Doctors say the coronavirus pandemic is spreading beyond the state’s largest cities, St. Louis and Kansas City. Rural areas now account for about 30 percent of Missouri’s new cases.
(Altoona, IA) -- Altoona police say they are investigating the discovery of a noose at the Facebook Data Center. Authorities responded to a call at about 5:50 a-m Friday. A construction supervisor found the noose hanging from a lockbox that contained construction plans. Investigators say there was no note found, they have no suspects and there doesn’t seem to be an intended target. Surveillance video is being scanned as part of the search for evidence.
(Davenport, IA) -- A 21-year-old Davenport man is charged with murder for allegedly shooting a woman last month as she was leaving a protest. Parker Belz is being held at the Scott County Jail. Investigators say 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly had been taking part in a protest over the death of George Floyd May 31st. She was leaving because the crowd was starting to fight. Kelly died at a hospital from a single gunshot wound to her back. Belz is facing a charge of first-degree murder.