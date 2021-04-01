(Des Moines, IA) -- Community activists and searchers say the discovery of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell’s body doesn’t mean their work is over. Rob Johnson says the confirmation that the girl is dead is devastating. She went missing last July. Johnson says the girl was murdered and “somebody has to answer for that.” Knowing the family can finally lay its child to rest will help some move forward, but those who have been so closely involved in the search for eight-and-a-half months say they hope the Iowa community doesn’t move on until justice is served.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Democratic congressional candidate Rita Hart is ending her challenge to the November election results. Hart lost by just six votes to Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The final tally went back-and-forth before Miller-Meeks was certified the winner and conditionally seated in Congress. The Republican was the apparent winner on election night, but the discovery of an accounting error in Jasper County gave Hart the lead. Another discovered error put Miller-Meeks back on top the next week. In a released statement, Hart said, “The reality is that the toxic campaign of political disinformation to attack this constitutional review of the closest congressional contest in 100 years has effectively silenced the voices of Iowans.” She wished Miller-Meeks the best.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and seven other attorneys general have submitted an amicus brief to the U-S Supreme Court on a suit concerning waives for oil refiners. The refiners want it to be easier to get waivers from being required to comply with the federal Renewable Fuel Standard. During the Trump administration, the E-P-A granted a total of 85 waivers on the basis of economic hardship. Miller wrote that Iowa ethanol plants rely on the standard and renewing the waives will ruin rural economies. About half of Iowa’s nation-leading corn crop goes to ethanol production. The reduced demand for ethanol forced the shutdown of some ethanol plants. Miller writes that has hurt farmers and retail businesses in small towns. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments later this month and is expected to issue its ruling by the end of June.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A 40-year-old Colorado arms dealer caused concern at an Iowa gun store last week when he said he was surprised people didn’t suspect he had been the mass shooter at a Boulder grocery store. Now, a federal judge in Iowa has ordered the detention of Adam Vannoy. A dealer in Ankeny refused to sell Vannoy at A-R-15-style semi-automatic rifle, then alerted the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after his comment about the shooting where 10 people were killed. U-S District Judge Stephen Jackson ruled detention was appropriate after Vannoy continued to obtain weapons while behaving in a way that raised concerns. The detention hearing was held Wednesday.