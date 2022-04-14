(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Supreme Court justices are being asked to resolve a question that has sparked a legal challenge and has the potential to keep Democratic U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer off the June Primary ballot. The case revolves around three signatures -- one that has the wrong date beside it, one without a date, and one with a zip code instead of a date. The attorney for the State Objection Panel, which approved the three signatures, said the list of disqualifying errors in one section of Iowa law does not mention the date on a petition’s signature line. An attorney for two Republican plaintiffs argued there’s another section of state law which says a date IS required on the signature line. A district judge agreed with the Republicans and ordered Finkenauer’s name off the ballot -- the Supreme Court did not issue a ruling yesterday.
(Algona, IA) -- A man from southeast Missouri has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots at someone in northern Iowa. Algona Police got a 9-1-1 call at about 10:30 Saturday morning, saying there had been gunfire in a park in Algona and a vehicle had left the scene at a high rate of speed. Police found a man had been shot and they interviewed witnesses to a fight. Officers with the State Patrol and Iowa D-O-T pulled a suspect over on Interstate 35 -- about 75 miles away from Algona. Twenty-year-old Michael Street of Fredericktown, Missouri, has been charged with attempted murder.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Preliminary data from the Department of Public Health for 2021 show significant increases in some sexually transmitted diseases (S-T-D’s). The Department’s S-T-D Program Manager, George Walton, says syphilis has reached its highest numbers in the state in a generation. There were 554 syphilis infections reported in 2021 -- an increase of 55 percent from the preceding year. Walton says the number of women infected took a big jump from around nine percent to 23 percent, with “historic increases” in congenital syphilis -- which happens when the infection is passed from a pregnant woman to the fetus or newborn. The information also shows rates of syphilis among minority populations are increasingly disproportionate.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Lawmakers’ decisions on the state budget and other high-profile issues are apparently on hold. Governor Kim Reynolds continues to lobby for state-funded scholarships for 10-thousand kids to enroll in private schools. The governor told reporters she’s fighting for every vote and isn’t interested in negotiating with legislators on other issues, like the bottle bill. The Republican-led Senate has passed the governor’s plan, but Reynolds does not yet have 51 Republican “yes” votes lined up in the Iowa House. Republicans who are reluctant to support the governor’s private school initiative say small public schools in rural Iowa have tight budgets now and could see another drop in state funding with a shift to more state support of private schools.