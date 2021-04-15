(Le Mars, IA) -- It was a happy homecoming for 90 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard's 113th Cavalry Troop C from Le Mars. Hundreds of people lined the route waving flags, displaying posters, and cheering as the soldiers returned home Wednesday from a 10-month deployment to Africa. Specialist David Grady says it is good to be back home -- but added his time in Africa for the National Guard mission was time well spent. Grady says he has been looking forward to the trip back home for the last three months. He says the soldiers had a general idea as to when their mission would be completed, but it was only recently that they learned the specific date for returning home. After months of military food -- he is looking forward to a hamburger.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House has passed a wide-ranging bill that would escalate penalties for protests that damage property and provide police with new liability from lawsuits. Fifty-five Republicans and eight Democrats voted for the package. Republican Representative Jarad (JAIR-ud) Klein of Keota says the bill is a response to protests that created unsafe situations in Iowa and other parts of the country over the past year. Two Republicans and 28 Democrats opposed the bill, which does not include the anti-racial profiling proposal from Republican Governor Kim Reynolds. The Senate has approved parts of the bill already but must review and pass the entire package before it would go to the governor.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Association of Business and Industry warns President Biden’s infrastructure plan could lead to one-million job losses in its first two years. A spokesperson for the Association says it is against plans for a corporate tax hike. J-D Davis, vice president of public policy for the Association, says the tax boost could hurt both Iowa employers and employees. Davis says it makes the U-S uncompetitive internationally. Although the proposal promises to fix roads, bridges and add jobs, the association believes the tax increase will have a negative impact.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Prosecutors say they lacked the evidence to get a second-degree murder conviction against Darrell jones – so that charge was dismissed this week. New charges filed in Webster County include intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges next Monday. Jones is being held for a shooting last June that left 47-year-old Tyrone Cunningham and 25-year-old Jamael Cox dead in Fort Dodge. Two others were wounded. Webster County officials say murder charges haven’t been dismissed against 55-year-old Michael Shivers, 35-year-old James Davis, 33-year-old Michael Wells, and 22-year-old Jeremiha Hatten.