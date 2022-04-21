(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa legislature has unanimously voted for a bill to make more photos available for public alerts about missing persons. Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars guided the bill through the House. He says, “under current law, the D-O-T cannot release a driver’s license photo or a non-driver’s I-D photo except to law enforcement in limited situations,” and they are banned from sharing that image with the public. The bill will allow authorities to share a picture when a person is missing, or the person is suspected of taking a minor in an Amber Alert. The bill goes into effect as soon as the governor signs it into law.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- Marshalltown Community College is close to becoming a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution. Almost 24 percent of its student body identifies as Hispanic, and 25-percent is needed for the designation. M-C-C would be the first in Iowa to achieve that goal. Theresa Orlovsky (or-LAWV-skee) teaches English as a Second Language and is on the school’s Spanish faculty. She says, “it would be such a good thing to remind our community that we’re here for them and that we are able to help them with specific needs that come with having a Hispanic or Latino identity.” M-C-C will find out if it will reach the federal designation next January.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- The two-day Black & Brown Business Summit opens this morning (Thursday) in West Des Moines. Event co-chairman Terrence Thames (THAMES) says the goals include advancing the minority-owned business community and to position Iowa as the best place in the nation to start and lead a minority business. The all-day in-person seating is sold out, but seats still remain to attend the evening keynotes in person, and virtual tickets are still available. The summit’s keynote speakers include billionaire entrepreneur Daymond John, best known for his 13 years of appearances on T-V’s “Shark Tank” program.
(Webster City, IA) -- Three Iowa high schools will compete next month in the American Rocketry Challenge. Students from Webster City and Cedar Falls and Maharishi School in Fairfield will travel to The Plains, Virginia for the competition on May 14th. Mark Murphy is the coordinator for the Webster City team. He says the winner will have a chance to win scholarships and take a trip to the world rocketry competition, which is being held this year in England. This year’s rules require teams to design, build and launch a model rocket that safely carries two raw eggs to a target altitude of 835 feet, with a target flight duration of 41 to 44 seconds.