(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Montana man is accused of stealing nearly 20-thousand dollars from a victim of the derecho. Cedar Rapids police report that 56-year-old William Hurlbut of Belgrade, Montana was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft. The victim told police he signed a contract with Hurlbut in December to repair the roof and siding on his Cedar Rapids home. The man said he paid nearly 10-thousand in cash as a down payment and gave him a check made out to a hardware store to buy supplies. Hurlbut allegedly returned some items for cash or store credit at the hardware store, and never did any repair work.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa legislators have settled on providing 100 million dollars worth of state grants to companies that expand broadband service in the state. Democrats, led by Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City, suggested using federal pandemic relief money rather than state tax dollars for those grants. But Representative John Landon of Ankeny says the Republican majorities in the House and Senate have decided state money will be used. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds asked lawmakers to appropriate 150 million dollars in each of the next three years to expand access to high-speed internet across Iowa. The House has taken an initial vote on 100 million in the next state budget year only. The grants would go toward establishing internet service with download and upload speeds of at least 100 megabits per second.
(Davenport, IA) -- Everything is on the table as Davenport launches the next phase of its Mississippi River flood study. Officials are examining a broad range of strategies to protect people and property when river levels get high. Public meetings, a video presentation, and a survey are part of the process. Interested people can also get paper copies of the survey at Davenport libraries. Once the survey is filled out, it can be left at library book drops or mailed to Davenport Public Works by the end of this month. The video and survey are also available online at DavenportIowa-dot-com-slash-FloodStudy.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 42-year-old Des Moines woman who hit two juveniles with her vehicle has entered a guilty plea to two counts of attempted murder. The incident happened in December 2019 when Nicole Franklin hit a 12-year-old boy, then hit a 14-year-old girl later the same day. Witnesses told investigators Franklin’s vehicle accelerated as it drove onto the sidewalk to hit the boy. He suffered minor injuries. When she hit the teenager Natalia Miranda she told police it was because she was “Mexican.” Shortly after that, Poole was accused of driving to a convenience store and calling employees and customers racial slurs. She is to be sentenced in August.