(Madison, WI) -- A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest -- and least healthy -- counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one-point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
(Ft. Dodge, IA) -- A state trooper who contracted COVID in January of last year is suing the state for back pay and benefits. Matthew Eimers (EYE-mers) of Fort Dodge is a former Iowa National Guard soldier who worked in Ogden’s police department for nearly nine years before becoming a state trooper in March of 2001. The lawsuit indicates Eimers has heart and lung problems caused by COVID and has been unable to work for the past 15 months. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the state quit paying Eimers his salary after 60 days and he’s been using sick leave and other benefits to get by. Eimers’ lawsuit cites an Iowa law that requires the state to pay troopers who are incapacitated due to work-related injury or disease until they recover or are declared permanently disabled.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new report from a progressive think tank finds 15 percent of Iowa households with at least one full-time worker did not have enough income to meet basic needs in 2020. The “Cost of Living in Iowa” report from Common Good Iowa finds nearly half of single-parent families needed government assistance to cover basic living expenses. Peter fisher, research director for the think tank, says, “half the jobs in Iowa don’t pay enough for a single parent with two children to make a living and cover the costs of childcare.” He also says most Iowa workers need to earn at least twice the minimum wage to have an income that covers a “base-bones” budget for food, housing, utilities, transportation, health care and -- if there are kids -- child care.
(Omaha, NE) -- Iowans in need can get a free smoke alarm installed in their house or apartment through an American Red Cross program called Sound the Alarm. The agency’s Iowa spokesman, Josh Murray, says home fires claim seven lives every day nationwide, but having a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of death in half. Starting this weekend, the Red Cross will begin visiting neighborhoods in several Iowa communities as part of the campaign, installing smoke detectors and helping people to develop home fire escape plans. Iowans who want to help the campaign can visit Sound-The-Alarm-dot-org.