(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says he knows President Biden is capable of being a bipartisan dealmaker from his time in the Senate. He says the question is: will the president’s left-wing base let him do it? The Iowa Republican was responding to Biden’s Wednesday night message. He says the president campaigned on unifying a divided nation but has done very little to back up those words. Grassley says congressional Republicans are willing to work with the administration, but cutting them out of the process – “like he did on the COVID package and may do on infrastructure” – is no way to unite the country.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Public health officials are reporting that opioid-related deaths in Iowa jumped by 35-percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 212 Iowans who died from those overdoses, more than three-fourths had taken a synthetic opioid like fentanyl. Iowa Department of Public Health spokesman Kevin Gabbert says many of the victims didn’t know what they were using. Gabbert says they may think they’re taking heroin, but fentanyl is 50 times as powerful. Health officials acknowledge that people dealing with isolation and mental health challenges during the pandemic were major factors.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A judge has found a Clive man guilty of first-degree murder for beating another man to death with a baseball bat while they were both high on meth. Fifty-two-year-old Jeffrey Stendrup’s attorney says an appeal will be filed. Stendrup opted for a bench trial while he faced charges for killing 38-year-old Jeremy McDowell in June 2018. The trial was held in February and the verdict was handed down by Polk County Judge Thomas Murphy Monday. A witness had told police Stendrup hit McDowell with the bat at least a dozen times. The woman who drove Stendrup to the house where the attack happened was given a life sentence.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign a bill allowing groups to form charter schools without getting approval from the local school board. That would establish a new method of creating Iowa charter schools. Groups would apply directly to the Iowa Department of Education. The measure passed the Senate Wednesday on a 30-to-18 vote along party lines. The House passed the measure last month. It now goes to the governor’s desk. Democrats objected to the creation of looser rules for charter schools and said the state should be focused on supporting existing public schools. There are currently just two charter schools operating in Iowa.