(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County judge is expected to rule quickly after hearing arguments on whether Democratic U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer’s name should be listed on the June Primary ballot. The legal arguments Wednesday were about three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petitions where signers wrote the wrong date with their name or no date at all. The state Objection Panel accepted the signatures last week, but Republican attorney, Alan Ostergren (AH-stir-gren) says the panel should not just ignore any law in order to get this candidate on the ballot. Matt Gannon, an attorney for the state, defended the decision, saying it was nothing more than a harmless error. Whatever ruling the district court judge issues in the coming days is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
(Shenandoah, IA) -- Iowa’s rural communities are losing emergency service volunteers and more and more small towns are relying on bigger hospitals farther away. Shenandoah Medical Center C-E-O, Matt Sells, says that translates to longer response times. He says the average person believes that when they call 9-1-1 an E-M-S service is going to respond -- and there is no guarantee that will happen. The lack of rural services has a domino effect on larger cities, according to West Des Moines assistant chief of emergency services Dave Edgar. He says the more communities rely on larger facilities, the bigger strain those ambulance services feel.
(Atlantic, IA) -- A church bell stolen last month from the property of a church in southwest Iowa is believed to have been destroyed, and three suspects in the case have been arrested. A 400-pound bell that’s been in existence since the late 1880’s was torn from bolts mounting it to two brick pillars near the entrance to United Congregational Methodist Church, in Lewis. On Tuesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department announced that 31-year-old Trenton Baier (BUY-er) from Lewis, 30-year-old Shialea (SHY-lee-uh) Cozad and 62-year-old Phillip Duncan -- both of whom are from Omaha -- were arrested for allegedly stealing the historic piece. Cozad and Duncan were additionally charged with controlled substance violations. A five-thousand-dollar reward was being offered in the case, but the sheriff’s office says those eligible for the reward turned it down.
(Urbandale, IA) -- The Iowa State University Extension Concern Line has had no shortage of issues to address with its free service. Coordinator Tammy Jacobs says things have stayed busy since the spring of 2019 flooding in western Iowa and has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic. She says the number of callers each month varies from 500 to one thousand. Jacobs says they can help callers with a variety of resources -- including mental health services, employment, food stamps and pantries. For more information, visit 2-1-1-Iowa-dot-org, or call 1-800-447-1985.