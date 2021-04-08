(Iowa City, IA) -- The four finalists to be the University of Iowa’s next president will begin campus visits next week. The Board of Regents released the schedule Wednesday. The names of the candidates who will be visiting will be released 24 hours before they arrive. Each candidate will visit with different groups, then appear at a public forum at 3:30 p-m. In-person attendance at the forums will be limited, but all will be live-streamed. The regents will interview each finalist Thursday and Friday, April 29th and 30th, then they are expected to announce their choice for the position. Bruce Harreld is retiring after serving as president for five years.
(Anamosa, IA) -- Two separate investigations are being conducted into the fatal attacks at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. Governor Kim Reynolds says one is being carried out by the Iowa Department of Corrections and the other will be done by outside investigators. While making that announcement Wednesday, the governor also revealed a new position – director of prison security – has been created to oversee the safety at all correctional facilities. Forty-six-year-old correctional officer Robert McFarland and 50-year-old nurse Lorena Schulte were beaten to death March 23rd at the prison in Anamosa.
(Des Moines, IA) -- As Iowa’s construction season heats up with the season, builders are finding the supplies they need to be scarce. Seventy-one-percent of builders nationwide say they are facing shortages of lumber, steel, electrical, and lighting supplies. Des Moines contractors report drywall prices have jumped by 45-percent and roofing materials are up by 40-percent. Supplies of lumber and drywall are limited right now. Water pipes bursting in the cold snap in Texas caused some of the problems. Severe storms shut down plastics and resin plants which are still not back in operation.
(LeMars, IA) -- Two counties in northwest Iowa are reporting the highest positive rates for COVID-19 in the state. Dickinson County has the dubious distinction of leading all 99 counties. Plymouth and Dickinson counties are two of the four Iowa counties that are reporting double-digit positivity rates over the last week. The positivity rate in Dickinson County is 14-percent, with fully half of the new cases coming from the 18-to-29 and 80-plus age groups. The positivity rate in Plymouth County is 10 percent. Public health officials report more than one-fourth of Iowa’s positive cases last week were confirmed in the 18-to-29 age group.