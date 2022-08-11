(Clarion, IA) -- Last weekend’s showers dumped up to seven inches of rain on parts of Iowa, while many areas stayed dry. But even with the scattered downpours, drought conditions persist over wide sections of the state. Angie Rieck Hinz is an Iowa State University field agronomist and says that’s typical and it’s bringing a drastic variation in crop conditions statewide. She’s touring parts of north-central Iowa to inspect crops and says the drought is NOT keeping insects away from the fields as spider mites, rootworm beetles, soybean aphids and soybean gall midges have been found in some places. A new report is expected later this (Thursday) morning from the U-S Drought Monitor.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with an updated ordinance requiring far more distance between wind turbines and residences. It’s a move that MidAmerican Energy says will likely derail its plan to build a wind farm in Woodbury County. Daniel Hair of Hornick says the wind farm would be disruptive -- he led a petition drive that more than 700 county residents signed asking supervisors to change the ordinance. It currently requires at least 12-hundred-50 feet of separation between a residence and a wind turbine, and the new proposal would require 25-hundred feet. Brenda Holtz is a landowner who opposes expanding the distance, saying it takes away property owners’ ability to decide what to do with their land. The board will hold two more public hearings before taking a final vote on its wind ordinance change.
(Webster City, IA) -- School bells will be ringing soon, and many Iowa kids are already getting anxious or excited about returning to class. Anthony Wubben (WOO-ben), a social worker at Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City, suggests parents start readjusting their child’s internal clocks now to get them better prepared for early mornings. Children who might be used to staying up until the wee hours during the summertime will have a difficult time catching the bus unless they start soon with an earlier schedule. Wubben says it’s important that parents listen to their children after a day of classwork, as kids need a trusting adult with whom they can be open and honest. He also suggests parents set up a meeting with the child’s teacher before school begins to get a firm grip on what to expect in the classroom.
(Dyersville, IA) -- The northeast Iowa town of Dyersville is hosting many thousands of visitors this week for the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams. Following Tuesday’s first-ever minor league game at the field, tonight it’ll be the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds with a national T-V audience. The free Beyond the Game Festival continues through Sunday, with concerts, displays, appearances by retired M-L-B players, a slow-pitch softball game, and the Budweiser Clydesdales.