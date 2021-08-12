(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair returns today (Thursday) after a year off due to the pandemic. The fair board voted in June of 2020 to cancel after discussing the possibility of scaling things back. State Fair manager Gary Slater said after the vote they didn't want to damage the brand of the event with a scaled-back version. It was the first time since World War Two that the Iowa State Fair had been canceled. The fair has drawn more than a million visitors annually since 2002.
(Waseca, MN) -- A woman sentenced to eight years in prison for damaging the Dakota Access Pipeline has reported to prison in Waseca, Minnesota. Thirty-nine-year-old Jessica Reznicek had admitted to damaging and attempting to damage the pipeline using a cutting torch and fires near pipeline equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties. She was also ordered to pay more than three million dollars in restitution. Prosecutors called the crime domestic terrorism. Information from Reznicek's supporters indicate her lawyer plans to challenge the length of the sentence and to reverse the terrorism enhancement.
(Spirit Lake, IA) -- The Spirit Lake City Council has voted against changing the city's zoning ordinance so a mental health access center could open in a commercial area near Spirit Lake's downtown. Shane Walter, C-E-O of Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services, says the center would reduce the involvement of law enforcement and reduce the use of the emergency room at Spirit Lake's hospital when someone needs mental health services. Spirit Lake City Councilman Jerry Harbst says the downtown space is limited and there are other areas that they can move into that won't take any type of rezoning.
(Dyersville, IA) -- The Field of Dreams game tonight (Thursday) between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in Dyersville will be the first regular-season Major League Baseball game played in Iowa. The League considered using the field created for the 1989 movie, but the dimensions were limited, so a new ballpark was built next to it. Designer Murray Cook says fans will walk through the original movie site field, enter the corn and walk a path that takes them toward the right-field fence area. Cook says 159 acres of corn were planted around the field this spring and it's as high as it was in the movie. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p-m.