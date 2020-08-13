(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids continues to dig out from under the large number of trees that were blown down by Monday's storm. City spokesperson, Maria Johnson, says there is limited electricity back on in some areas, Johnson says there were so many trees down in the streets they had snowplows out to help clear a path. The city has been under a curfew from 10:00 p-m until 6:00 a-m. Johnson says the curfew will stay in place until further notice -- likely until the electricity is back on. She says with no street lights on the streets and power lines that are still broken and hanging in some areas they felt it was unsafe to have people navigating the streets in the dark. Johnson says they got limited cell service back Wednesday -- and that has helped the mood of people.
(Undated) -- Four of Iowa's state parks remain closed to all visitors due to extensive damage from Monday's strong wind storm, while several other state parks are only partly open as cleanup operations continue. Alex Murphy, the spokesman for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says the majority of the trouble is with downed trees, as there was little structural damage in the parks. The state parks that are closed are Palisades-Kepler, Pleasant Creek, Lake MacBride and Wapsipinicon. Parks that are partly open as cleanup is underway include Big Creek, Ledges, Pine Lake, Walnut Woods and Rock Creek. Murphy says volunteers want to help clear out the mess but now is not the time. He says the staff needs to have space to do the cleanup.
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources got a report of water in a creek turning white Wednesday and that fish were struggling near the surface. The white color was traced back through a storm drain to milk released at a Hy-Vee store. The D-N-R says it is working with Hy-Vee to prevent the milk-laden water from reaching Fourmile Creek on the northeast side of town. Hy-Vee officials determined 800 gallons of milk were released. D-N-R staff members have not seen any dead fish -- but say as bacteria break down organic products the bacteria use up oxygen and low oxygen levels can kill fish and aquatic organisms like crayfish and insects.
(Des Moines, IA) -- While adding three counties to the list, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds tells reporters she believes the state will qualify for a federal disaster declaration. Reynolds says the data is being collected on the damages caused by hurricane-force winds. Buildings were torn up, trees were downed and power was cut to hundreds of thousands of Iowa customers. The governor says Iowa is still early in the process and she doesn’t have a definitive timeline. She expects preliminary damage estimates to increase. Reynolds says she spoke with the president Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit the state today (Thursday).