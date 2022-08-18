(Rossie, IA) -- A woman in rural Clay County died near the driveway to her home after being attacked by her dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 9-1-1 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash on a county road near Rossie, about 12 miles south of Spencer. The caller told dispatchers he could see a person in a nearby ditch but was unable to get close because of a group of large dogs near the person. Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office determined it was not a crash and the person in the ditch -- identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe -- had died from injuries caused by the five dogs that were all determined to be hers. All five of the animals were euthanized following the investigation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Christina Bohannan of Iowa City, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s new First Congressional District, says political extremism is a grave threat to the country. Bohannan is challenging Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who is seeking a second term in the U-S House. During a speech on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair, Bohannan criticized Miller-Meeks for voting against bills providing more federal funding for infrastructure projects and subsidies to spur domestic U-S production of computer chips. She said, “Even Chuck Grassley supported these bills because he knows how good they’re going to be for Iowa.” A spokesman for the Iowa Republican Party says Miller-Meeks stands up for Iowans against the Biden Administration’s “reckless agenda” and her re-election puts the G-O-P one step closer to firing Nancy Pelosi.
(UNDATED) -- Iowans are familiar with the emerald ash borer and the green insect’s threat to our foliage, but we're also being asked to be on guard for another insect that’s equally as lethal to a much wider variety of trees. Rhonda Santos, a spokeswoman for the U-S-D-A, says Iowa homeowners should examine their trees for the Asian long horned beetle and report any clues they find about the invasive pest. This wood-boring beetle has black and white antennae, shiny black bodies with white spots, and six legs. Santos says they create round holes and scars in the tree bark, sawdust-like material around the tree, and can cause branches to fall. They feed on a host of trees, including ash, birch, elm, sycamore, maple, buckeye, poplar, and willow. For more information or to report the insect or tree damage, visit Asian-long-horned-beetle-dot-com.
(Ames, IA) -- Researchers at Iowa State University say they’re making progress toward finding ways to prevent people from getting “Cybersick” when using virtual reality headsets. Jonathan Kelly, an I-S-U professor of psychology and human computer interaction, says cybersickness can be temporarily debilitating -- and a big turnoff toward using the technology. Symptoms are similar to motion sickness and include nausea, sweating, dizziness, headache, and eyestrain. Earlier studies showed that more than half of first-time virtual reality headset users experienced cybersickness within ten minutes. Studies involving about 150 I-S-U undergrads found that most experienced little to no cybersickness after three V-R sessions of 20 minutes each.