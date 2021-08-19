(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for shooting into an occupied vehicle last year. As a felon, 34-year-old Eric James Lyle couldn’t legally possess a firearm. Lyle pleaded guilty to the charges in March. A police officer who was near the Mead Apartment Complex at the time saw the shooting and recovered the gun and six shell casings from the parking lot. Surveillance video showed Lyle firing the gun multiple times toward an S-U-V that was driving away.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says the Iowa state-run website that offers coronavirus data is being updated. Reynolds says the work is being done the make the information offered more accurate. There have been no reports on what kind of additional information will be posted. Legislative Democrats have criticized the Reynolds administration for changing from daily to weekly updates this summer. They say that change was made at a time parents were making decisions about whether to send their young, unvaccinated children back to school. Reynolds says there are no plans to return to daily updates right now.
(Washington, DC) -- Two Republican members of the Iowa congressional delegation are backing federal legislation to override new California rules for pork producers. Ashley Hinson of Marion and Randy Feenstra of Hull talked about the effort during an appearance at the Pork Tent at the Iowa State Fair. Hinson tells reporters, “California shouldn’t be instilling bacon bans on Iowa.” California voters approved rules requiring bigger pens for pigs three years ago. Very few Iowa operations meet those size requirements. Feenstra warns of a ripple effect. Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson joined the two Iowa politicians at the fair, saying the California rules violate the commerce clause of the U-S Constitution.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Jaramillo family says their surviving son has made a miraculous recovery from the injuries he suffered at Adventureland over the Fourth of July holiday. The accident left 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo dead, but his brother is getting better quickly. The family says doctors are baffled by his rapid progress. David Junior was underwater the longest and the last one out. It appeared he had been submerged for more than 10 minutes. Thirty days later, his dad says his older son walked out of the hospital “and asks for pizza.” The 16-year-old still faces a lot of rehabilitation, but he is talking and his motor functions are continuing to improve.