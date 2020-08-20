(Des Moines, IA) -- The state's largest teacher union and the Iowa City Community School District are filing a lawsuit in Johnson County seeking to block the governor's requirement that schools have at least 50 percent in-person classes. I-S-E-A lawyer Jay Hammond says the governor's emergency order violates the Iowa Constitution. Hammond says the governor has exceeded her authority in interpreting the law passed by the Iowa Legislature in their special session that says classes should be primarily held in person. Hammond says they are asking for a hearing as to whether the court believes there is merit to the lawsuit. And if so, they want a temporary injunction -- which would then restrain any enforcement of these proclamations.
(Tama, IA) -- The Meskwaki Settlement near Tama was hit hard by the derecho the roared across Iowa and work continues there to move debris. Tribal Response Emergency Manager Roxane Warnell (War-nell) says many homes had roofs torn off and the rain got inside. Warnell says recovery work is just starting because the first week was focused on response. She says they've been fortunate to be able to provide shelter for those who were pushed out of their homes. As a federally recognized tribe, the Meskwaki is working directly with FEMA. It doesn’t have to go through the state. Warnell says the initial damage assessment is more than one million dollars.
(Coralville, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections is temporarily stopping admissions from county jails to the facility where prisoners are evaluated before being sent to a permanent placement in a state prison. The D-O-C says they are experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville and will suspend admissions until they no longer believe the virus is spreading there. The department says it conducted 800 new tests in the last week after an inmate tested positive and that led to 59 confirmed positive cases.
(Des Moines, IA) -- When it first went into effect Des Moines city leaders estimated the new local option sales and service tax would produce about 37 million dollars in revenue. Voters approved the increase in the sale tax from six to seven percent last year. The estimates were very accurate. The 38-point-one million dollars raised was used for street repairs, stormwater upgrades, enhanced public safety, neighborhood improvement and expanding library hours. Mayor Frank Cownie says the local option tax will lead to decades of positive change, making a difference for neighborhoods and residents.