(UNDATED) -- Both major party candidates in Iowa's second congressional district are critical of the president’s move to forgive some student loan debt. Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion says those who didn’t go to college or have paid off their loans shouldn’t be on the hook for someone else’s debt. Liz Mathis (MATH-ihss) of Hiawatha, the Democrat who’s running against Hinson, says the president’s plan falls short in addressing the root problems of college affordability. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican, says the president’s plan is unfair to those who didn’t go to college or who have already paid off their student loans. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says cancelling student debt discourages people from keeping their word that they’ll repay loans. Democratic challenger Mike Franken calls the president’s plan a welcome step but says there’s still a need for meaningful legislation to help lower the cost of attending college and trade schools.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Democrat Deidre DeJear says if she’s elected governor, she’ll push for an immediate 300-million-dollar cash infusion for Iowa’s public K-through-12 schools. She says for the next school year, public schools should get at least a four percent annual increase in general state support to help deal with rising expenses, address unpredictable enrollment numbers, and address gaps in student achievement. Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann issued a statement accusing DeJear of offering false promises and said incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds has put more money toward public education every year she’s been governor.
(Ft. Dodge, IA) -- After several fender-benders involving Iowa school buses this week, including some with injuries, authorities are reminding drivers about the importance of using caution whenever they spot the slow-moving, yellow vehicles. Motorists may get impatient and try to zip around the bus before it comes to a halt, but Trooper Paul Gardner, a public resource officer with the Iowa State Patrol based in Fort Dodge, says that could be both a life-threatening -- and expensive -- mistake. The penalty for passing a stopped school bus is a minimum fine of 345 dollars and a suspended driver’s license. State lawmakers adopted Kadyn's Law in 2012 after the death of seven-year-old Kadyn Halverson of Kensett, who was fatally hit by a pickup in 2011 while trying to cross the road to board a school bus. The law raised criminal penalties for passing a stopped school bus.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A play focused on racial injustice that’s based on a best-selling, Pulitzer Prize-winning book from 1960 is onstage in central Iowa this week. The Civic Center in Des Moines is hosting the touring Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Actor Yaegel (YAY-gul) Welch plays the role of Tom Robinson, a black man who is falsely accused of raping a white woman in Depression-era Alabama, and he says author Harper Lee was unafraid to tackle the strong themes of discrimination, prejudice and classism. The 1962 movie version featured actress Mary Badham (BAD-um) as Scout, which won her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress when she was just 10 years old. Badham, now 69, is appearing in the Des Moines production as Scout’s hateful neighbor, Mrs. DuBose (do-BOZE).