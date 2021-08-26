(Des Moines, IA -- Four people are suing the governor for ending the extra federal unemployment payments in June when they could have carried on until September. Attorney Jeff Carter represents the four. He says Iowa's unemployment law prevents the governor from taking that action. Carter is seeking class-action for the lawsuit as he believes there could be as many as 50-thousand Iowans who were impacted. The governor's spokesperson issued a statement saying they've seen a 175 percent increase in people seeking employment since the announcement and it is in accordance with the law.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The mother of two young students in Council Bluffs is suing Governor Kim Reynolds over the law she signed that bans schools from requiring masks. Fran Parr has twin sons in first grade and says she wants to get some recognition of the risk that the Delta variant is to the unvaccinated and to children. Parr's is the first lawsuit filed to challenge the law signed in May. Governor Reynolds has said it should be parents who decide whether their children wear masks at school.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An Iowa man has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison for getting more than 13 thousand dollars in CARES Act unemployment funds fraudulently. Fifty-five-year-old Brian Lynn Whorton of Marion was sentenced this week after entering a guilty plea last January. Whorton will have to make restitution and serve a two-year term of supervised release after he gets out. Federal prosecutors said he withdrew some of the money in cash and used a Bitcoin A-T-M to send funds to co-conspirators.
(Eddyville, IA) -- With the Iowa Department of Natural Resources still on the scene for a fire that started four days ago, local officials in Eddyville have had to deal with an acid spill. Residents were asked to shelter in place Wednesday when the Haz-Mat problem was reported at the Ajinomoto plant. No injuries were reported from the acid spill. The fire at Chamness Technology compost site has been smoldering since Sunday. Firefighters say the same facility experienced a similar problem last May. School district officials say Thursday classes will be delayed by at least two hours.