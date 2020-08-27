(Undated) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst praised the president for his response to the derecho storm that ravaged Iowa two weeks ago. The Iowa Republican was one of the speakers at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night. She told viewers Iowans thought they’d seen the worst when Cedar Rapids was devastated by floodwaters 12 years ago. Ernst says the derecho was even worse. She also spoke of her military service. Ernst is running for a second term after becoming the first female combat veteran to serve in the U-S Senate.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The D-O-T's Motor Vehicle Division director, Melissa Gillett, says the appointment-only system for driver's license renewals instituted when the pandemic broke out is going to be permanent. Gillett says they found out they were able to produce just as many credentials, licenses, and I-Ds statewide with appointments than it had with the walk-in model. She says they were producing 17 to 20-thousand licenses and I-D's statewide each week. Gillett says it takes the guesswork out of the process for everyone as the D-O-T knows what types of transactions are going to come in the door that day -- and it gives drivers predictability in knowing that they have a scheduled time and they are able to get in and out in minutes instead of that unknown wait time.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Iowa Poison Control Center is warning about kids' hand sanitizers packaged with colorful cartoon characters in flexible containers that resemble juice pouches. Center education coordinator, Tammy Noble, says the product looks so much like a squeezable juice pouch that it's only a matter of time before some child accidentally swallows a big dollop of sanitizer from the spout. The hand sanitizers feature things like Minions, Trolls, Hot Wheels race cars, Barbie dolls and Paw Patrol pups. While the package does say "DO NOT EAT" and it's clearly labeled as hand sanitizer, kids who can't read might make the mistake and gulp some down, even if it tastes bad.
(Des Moines, IA) -- There won’t be any drop boxes posted around Iowa so people voting absentee can deposit their ballots without depending on the U-S Mail. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office has told counties not to set up the drop boxes, even though the use of those boxes wasn’t challenged in previous elections. Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz told the Des Moines Register that 39 of the state’s 99 counties have informed her they did just that in the past.