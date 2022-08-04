(Dublin, NH) -- As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some Iowans may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating over Iowa and the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-23. While parts of Iowa have seen triple-digit heat indices multiple times this summer, Geiger says the winter before us will prove to be equally extreme with lows possibly reaching NEGATIVE 40 degrees in some parts of the northern U-S. The new edition of the almanac is due on store shelves August 15th.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Public Health officials in northwestern Iowa have released an update on monkeypox, following the discovery of a case there on July 25th. The deputy director of Sioux District Health, Tyler Brock, said Wednesday there have been no other new cases of monkeypox confirmed, and there is no concern about spread. Those who are infected with monkeypox will have swollen lymph nodes and a rash. Brock says most of the cases are being spread by men who are having sex with men. The northwest Iowa case is one of ten confirmed cases overall in the state.
(San Diego, CA) -- Iowans who are attending this week’s Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego are hearing about the latest research into potential risk factors for the disease. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the association’s Iowa chapter, says studies are showing that women with a history of hypertensive disorders were more likely to develop vascular dementia later in life as well as Alzheimer’s and that it can even occur “15 years-plus” after pregnancy. Another new study being released this week builds on the knowledge that racism can cause trauma in a person’s life, bringing an increase in stress levels which may cause negative biological changes, including cognitive decline. Recent studies have also shown how healthy lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, can help to reduce cognitive decline in the future, while the opposite is also proving to be true in new research.
(Fonda, IA) -- Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600-dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town nearly sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.