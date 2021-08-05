(Des Moines, IA) -- The pace of vaccinations appears to be trending up slightly in Iowa as the number of patients hospitalized in Iowa for treatment of Covid grows. The number of COVID patients in Iowa hospitals in the past 40 days has grown from 46 to more than 200. The Iowa Department of Public Health's weekly report shows the state averaged about 500 new cases of COVID in each of the past seven days. That's about seven percent higher than daily case counts a year ago. The state website shows just over 47 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated -- a three-tenths of a percent increase from the previous week.
(Spirit Lakes, IA) -- A Nebraska man died while trying to save his son at East Lake Okoboji Wednesday morning. Investigators say 41-year-old Brandon Urban of Omaha went into the water to help his son who had fallen off a paddleboard and became entangled in weeds. Brandon Urban then got caught in the weeds -- and after freeing boy -- was unable to keep himself above the water's surface. Urban was located and pulled from the water by some friends and lifesaving measures were attempted but he died later at Lakes Regional Healthcare. Authorities say Urban was not wearing a lifejacket.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A truck driving school student is suing T-M-C Transportation over his dismissal last month due to his dreadlocks. Damon Mitchell and his attorney have filed a complaint against the company. T-M-C told Mitchell he wouldn’t be able to wear a hard hat over his dreadlocks – and that is required in order to do the job. There are no Iowa laws currently that protect employees from discrimination over their hair. Mitchell has filed an Iowa civil rights complaint and he will be seeking reimbursement of lost wages. The complaint is the first step toward filing a lawsuit.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- Marshall County has switched up its general contractor in an effort to speed up the courthouse project. The historic building was heavily damaged during a tornado three years ago. The project has been delayed several times since it started. Marshall County Supervisor Bill Patten says frustration with the pace of construction brought on the change in contractors. The work was supposed to be completed in December. The courthouse and its clock tower, dome and statues have anchored the Marshalltown town square for 135 years.