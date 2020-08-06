(Des Moines, IA) -- The State Board of Education has approved new rules for the use of restraints and seclusion rooms in the state’s schools. Department Attorney Thomas Mayes says three big areas they focused on are the size of the room, notice to parents, and the risk to teachers of injury before they could engage in seclusion and restraint, The rules were first proposed almost one year ago, and the board delayed implementing them after getting a lot of input. They updated the rules – but then they were delayed by the pandemic. A spokesperson for the Iowa A-C-L-U told the board they want to see restraints and seclusion rooms as the very last option — and the rules can make that happen. A public hearing will be held September 15th in the Department of Education board room in Des Moines. An online option for the hearing will also be available.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Attorney General has filed a second lawsuit alleging price-gouging law during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorney General Tom Miller accuses Brenda Noteboom (No-tuh-boom) of Orange City of selling more than 320 items on eBay at excessive prices for a two-week period in mid to late March 2020. The items included toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting and sanitizing products and other items. The Attorney General’s office says Noteboom made more than 55-hundred dollars the sales. Noteboom is the sister of Michael Evan Noteboom, who was sued by Miller on April 26th for allegedly charging excessive prices on more than 250 items. Michael Noteboom denies that he violated the price-gouging law.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling throwing out a lawsuit involving the payment for sex-change surgeries. The lawsuit was brought by Mika Covington, Aiden Vasquez, and the group One Iowa, which sought to overturn a law passed in the last days of the 2019 legislative session that allows government entities to opt-out of using Medicaid, to pay for transition-related surgeries. The legislature’s move followed a March 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that the ban on using Medicaid funds for transition-related care was discriminatory under the Iowa Civil Rights Act. The Appeals Court upheld the district court ruling, saying the two had not exhausted their administrative appeals, and until their Medicaid providers deny them coverage, the controversy is purely abstract because they have not been adversely affected in a concrete way.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping Fort Dodge police handle a homicide case. Authorities were notified a woman had been shot Wednesday at about 2:00 p-m. She died before she could be taken to a hospital. Authorities say they are trying to locate 43-year-old Justin Christopher Hurdel of Fort Dodge for questioning. Police say Hurdel should be considered armed and dangerous. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.