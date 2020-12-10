(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is joining a lawsuit against Facebook alleging the social media site stifles competition. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller made the announcement Wednesday. Forty-eight other attorneys general have signed on. Miller says Facebook is accused of illegally acquiring competitors or potential rivals, including Instagram and WhatsApp. Those moves allegedly deprived users of the benefits of competition and they reduced privacy protections and services. Facebook is accused of violating the Sherman and Clayton antitrust acts.
(Cape Canaveral, FL) -- One of the 18 astronauts in the Artemis moon-landing program is from Iowa. The government says the first woman and the next man on the moon will come from the elite group. Raja Chari was one of the astronauts introduced Wednesday at the National Space Council. The announcement was made at the Kennedy Space Center beneath one of only three remaining Saturn-Five rockets from the 1960s and 70s Apollo program. The group ranges in age from 32 to 55.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer has given her farewell speech after losing the November election. The Iowa Democrat says the laws passed in Congress – and sometimes the ones not passed – aren’t just dollars and cents. She says they affect people’s lives. She says she hopes the people serving in Congress can see that. Finkenauer was elected in 2018 and was just 29 years old when she took office last year. She was the second-youngest woman ever to serve in the U-S House of Representatives.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Federal charges have been filed against a Cedar Rapids man for making threats against a federal prosecutor. Thirty-nine-year-old John Edward Miller was in court Tuesday. Prosecutors say he sent a threatening Facebook message through Facebook. He’s also accused of shooting a flare gun at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids. A detention hearing for Miller is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 1:00 p-m.