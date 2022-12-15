(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says the renewable fuel recommendations from the Biden Administration are a combination of positives and negatives. Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, supports the E-P-A's recommended ethanol production mandate that will increase the requirement in 2024 and 2025. Feenstra says one downside of the E-P-A's plan is the agency is recommending the production goal for soybean-based biodiesel remain the same for the next three years. The E-P-A is also proposing a new program for electric vehicle manufacturers. It basically would create renewable fuel credits for the electricity used to make E-Vs. Feenstra calls that idea completely ridiculous. There are 20 ethanol plants and four biodiesel plants in the new fourth congressional district which Feenstra will start representing in the new year.
(Statewide) -- Today marks one year since an extremely rare, very powerful December derecho swept across Iowa, killing one person and causing widespread destruction. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the massive, long-duration storm is cemented in state history and will, hopefully, never be matched. Forty-nine of Iowa's 99 counties were declared disaster areas and the storm spun off 63 tornadoes, the most Iowa's ever seen in a single day. It was the second derecho to hit Iowa in two years, following another on August 10th of 2020, which placed the term "derecho" into the vocabulary of everyone in the state. The 2020 storm packed extremely powerful winds, peaking at 140-miles an hour near Cedar Rapids. Coincidentally, Iowa had a derecho earlier this year, in July, but it was nowhere near as destructive as the previous two.
(Shenandoah) -- More than 20 years after a southwest Iowan dug a large bone out of a creek bed near Shenandoah, researchers from the University of Iowa are publishing a paper about what turned out to be a family of three of the most prime specimens ever found of an ancient creature. Giant ground sloths were descended from tree-dwellers, but U-I Professor Emeritus Holmes Semken says there's no tree that could have held these sloths, as they were the size of wooly mammoths, standing ten feet tall. While today's tree sloths have a reputation of being very slow moving, Semken says the giant ground sloth of 100-thousand years ago likely would have moved more quickly. Most previous discoveries only involved a few bones, but he says the Iowa find was exceptional as the three sloth skeletons were in near-perfect condition. Semken calls the discovery a type of "Rosetta Stone" for understanding the family life of these mysterious Ice Age animals.
(Eagle Grove) -- An Eagle Grove man has been sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to meth, marijuana and gun-related charges. According to a news release from the U-S Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Russell Spencer was a mid-level meth dealer in central Iowa. Court records indicate Spencer was part of a drug ring that sold meth in 2021 and he made several trips to California to pick up meth and even had it mailed through the U.S. Postal Service. Spencer was arrested after he made three meth sales to undercover officers. He pleaded guilty in August to possessing and distributing meth and marijuana as well as a gun possession charge.