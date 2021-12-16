(Des Moines, IA) -- More than 100-thousand Alliant and Mid-American Energy customers are without power today (Thursday) after a December with heavy winds blew through Iowa. The storm had measured wind gusts of 83 miles an hour in Missouri Valley and Sidney. A row of loaded coal cars blew over in Council Bluffs. The National Weather Service issued at least two dozen tornado warnings. Storm chasers captured one funnel cloud on video as it approached Interstate 80 near Atlantic. Mid-American estimated it could take between 36 and 72 hours to restore all the power.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A group of environmentalists is asking state officials to inspect the manure application from a cattle feedlot in northeast Iowa near a prized trout stream. Supreme Beef is constructing a feedlot in Clayton County for 11-thousand-600 head of cattle. Steve Veysey (VAY-see), a retired chemist from Iowa State University, is part of a group that has collected several water samples this fall from the stream. He says test results from the state hygienic lab show elevated bacterial levels and the presence of ammonia. The Sierra Club's Iowa Chapter has filed a lawsuit in state court, arguing the agency improperly approved the site for the cattle feedlot near the six-mile-long trout stream that's west of Marquette. The creek is named Bloody Run and it's one of just 34 waterways in Iowa with an "outstanding" designation from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
(Des Moines, IA) -- As 2021 draws to a close, some Iowans are dusting off those shoeboxes or file folders with the past year's worth of receipts, bank statements, and financial papers in preparation for the annual tax chore. Des Moines C-P-A Jeff Strawhacker (STRAW-hacker) says there are a few changes this year that will impact thousands of Iowans. "There's this provision called the Advanced Child Tax Credit and many people were getting advance payments on that. That all has to be reconciled when they file the return to see if they qualified for those payments," Strawhacker says. Many Iowans got three pandemic-related economic stimulus checks from the federal government over the past two years, though only one of those three checks is a concern on our latest tax returns.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Linn County District Court judge has ruled a 17-year-old accused of killing his parents will undergo psychiatric examinations before any legal hearings are held. Ethan Alexander Orton will be moved to the Classification Center in Coralville for the competency evaluations. He was charged as an adult for allegedly causing the deaths of 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade and 42-year-old Casey Orton at their Cedar Rapids home. The teen has pleaded not guilty in the October 14th double murder.