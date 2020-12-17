(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced the federal government will send up to 30 percent fewer doses of Covid vaccine to Iowa than previously expected. A statement released by the agency indicated it would take some time for state officials to adjust distribution plans. Earlier in the day, acting Iowa Department of Public Health director Kelly Garcia said the state was poised to move quickly once doses of vaccine arrive. The agency will post a running tally of how many Iowans have been vaccinated on the state's coronavirus tracking website, along with information about the vaccines that are available. The now-scrapped plans had been for up to 154-thousand health care workers and 59-thousand nursing home residents and staff to get doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines expected to arrive this month.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case where the state is asking that a lawsuit by environmental groups challenging the strategy for handling farm runoff into the Raccoon River be dismissed. Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement attorney, Brent Newell, argued the Nutrient Reduction Strategy the state put in place is voluntary and does not protect the ability to use the river for recreation and drinking water. Newell asked the court to declare the voluntary relief unconstitutional. Jeffrey Thompson spoke for the state and says the Nutrient Reduction Strategy is not a do-nothing policy -- but it is replete with all kinds of reporting and funding incentives.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A registered nurse and spokeswoman for the Iowa Poison Control Center says concerns about poinsettias being deadly if eaten are simply not true. Tammy Noble says poinsettias have had a bad rap over the years. One study found that a child would have to eat as many as 500 poinsettia leaves to become poisoned, but aside from that, Noble says the leaves taste terrible so no one would likely ever eat a lethal dose of them. They're a lovely plant, she says, and they shouldn't concern you. She says other plants that may appear in your house during the year-end holidays could pose a more significant threat. Noble says to take care with holly berries and mistletoe as they -can- be poisonous. If you have a question or concern, call the Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center anytime at 1-800-222-1222.
(Waterloo, IA) -- Tyson Foods has announced the firing of seven managers over allegations they bet on how many of the company’s employees would contract COVID-19 at its Waterloo plant. The allegations came to light during a lawsuit filed by the son of a Tyson employee who died. The company says an independent investigation led to the firing of the bosses who had already been suspended without pay. The announcement was made Wednesday while company officials were in Waterloo for talks with team members. Former worker Isidro Fernandez died from COVID-19 complications in April. His son filed the suit.