(Statewide) -- AAA says the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Iowa this week is $3.21, down about 14 cents compared to last week. That price is down 31 cents from one month ago. Davenport has the lowest average price of two-98 a gallon. Triple-A says the price of oil has dropped on fears of an economic slow down, and that has led to the drop in gas prices. The national average price of a gallon of gas is three-dollars, 54 cents, which is down 12 cents from last week.
(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is among 21 Republican governors who're asking congress to repeal the COVID vaccine mandate for America's soldiers. Reynolds, in a written statement, said the Biden Administration's vaccine mandate for the military creates a national security risk. Reynolds said it affects national guard units at the state level as well and restricts governors' ability to respond to natural disasters and other emergencies. A spokesperson for the Iowa National Guard reports 93 percent of guard members have gotten COVID shots. Neighboring governors from Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota are among the Republicans who've joined Iowa's governor in sending a letter to congressional leaders asking for the COVID vaccine mandate for the military to be eliminated.
(Des Moines) -- Polk County's auditor says he'll issue a decision soon after hearing testimony over a challenge to the address Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver listed on his voter registration -- a decision that could nullify Whitver's election victory last month. Whitver ran in a newly-drawn district that includes a condo he owns in Grimes and he listed that address on his voter registration in August. Whitver also cancelled the homestead exemption on his home in Ankeny, which is not in the new senate district. Shayla McCormally, an attorney for the Grimes resident who filed the challenge, says Whitver still lists his Ankeny address for his businesses and utility bills for the Grimes condo show little water was used there this fall. Charlie Smithson, an attorney representing Whitver, says smart phone tracking shows the condo was Whitver's primary nighttime residence in the weeks leading up to the election. Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald says there have been very few challenges to someone's voter registration in Iowa. His decision could be appealed to district court.
(Clinton) -- If there's someone on your Christmas list who's next-to-impossible to buy for, you might consider the splurge of booking them a private nighttime flight over eastern Iowa to see the twinkling holiday lights from above. Matt Reed is a pilot and flight instructor who flies a 1969 Piper Cherokee out of the Clinton Municipal Airport. Reed offers a 45-minute flight, leaving at dusk, that offers aerial views of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton. The single-engine Piper can carry the pilot and three passengers, and the special flights are 160-dollars each, whether it's one or three guests. Reed says there is an ulterior motive as he's always hoping to hook passengers on aviation -- and on becoming student pilots. He's affiliated with P-and-N Flight and Charter, which has flight schools based in Clinton, Marion and Independence.