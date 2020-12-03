(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders says the coronavirus pandemic has caused the “greatest budget blow” in his city’s history. Iowa’s Capitol City is anticipating a loss of 25-million dollars in revenue this fiscal year as the direct result. Officials blame less shopping, parking and hotel stays in the downtown area. That will result in a sales tax revenue drop of more than 13-million. Gas tax revenue will be off by about a million due to less driving in the metro area. Sanders says he’s not expected job or service cuts, but capital spending will be reduced. Some streets needing improvement will have to wait. It’s not over – Des Moines is expecting another 12-million dollars in revenue losses next year.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says Congress needs to approve federal funding to help the states administer millions of coronavirus vaccinations. At least three versions are nearing federal regulatory approval. Grassley says he thinks it’s something that already has bipartisan support. He did blame Democrats for stalling negotiations on the funding, although Democrats blame Republicans for the delay. The C-D-C announced guidelines for who gets the first round of vaccinations Tuesday. The states say they need more money to recruit and train workers, to appropriate storage facilities, and acquire vaccine distribution locations.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety accuses a 20-year-old student of threatening to report she had been sexually assaulted unless the would-be victim paid her one-thousand dollars. The student, Vy Nhat Dihn, has been charged with extortion. The incident allegedly happened at Catlett Residence Hall on the campus in Iowa City last April. Dinh is free on her own recognizance and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim. If convicted, she could get up to five years in state prison.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Department of Agriculture is projecting balance sheets for farms could look better by the end of 2020 than they have in years. One agency economist says direct government payments are making the biggest difference. Farmers have received millions in disaster assistance payments for COVID-19 relief. Most of the checks came through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Others through the paycheck protection program. Direct federal payments are expected to account for nearly 40-percent of all farm income this year.