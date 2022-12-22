(Statewide) -- The cold weather blast expected to hit the state is part of the ongoing La Nina weather pattern that's been impacting Iowa and the rest of the Midwest. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the system has been on an unusual run, as this is the third consecutive winter of La Nina -- what's called a triple stack -- for only the second time since the 1950s. Glisan says the weather pattern keeps the cold air flowing over Iowa and it's expected to fade in the spring in a gradual transition. The impacts of La Nina will likely continue, he says, across the northern hemisphere through December, January and February.
(Statewide) -- Gas prices continue to fall in Iowa, with the price for regular unleaded well below three dollars in most Iowa cities. According to Triple A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.86 on Wednesday. That's a nickle below the average price in the middle of last week and 17 cents lower than it was a year ago. Diesel prices are also declining in Iowa, down to an average of $4.33 a gallon. While that's 16 cents lower than last Wednesday, it is still 23 percent higher than a year ago.
(Ames) -- An orchestra from Ukraine will be performing in Iowa next year. The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra will be touring in the United States and they're booked to perform in Ames on March 3rd. David Stuart, board chairman of the Ames International Orchestra Festival, says his group appreciates not only what these Ukrainian musicians are going through, but that they're responding by performing concerts around the world as ambassadors from the Ukraine. One of the pieces the Lviv orchestra will perform in Ames is from Dvorak's New World Symphony, which the composer worked on during a visit to the small northeast Iowa town of Spillville. Tickets for the Lviv orchestra's concert in Ames went on sale yesterday.
(Statewide) -- The holidays are a time for families to come together, but friction can sometimes develop that will ruin the festive atmosphere if the wrong conversational subjects are broached. University of Iowa professor and psychologist Michele Williams says the old adage about not discussing politics and religion holds true, but there are other topics to avoid, too. You may want to skip chatting with your aunt or uncle about things like inflation, gasoline prices or even vaccines, as they can be hot-button issues. Williams says we tend to talk too much and listen too little, so she suggests striving to have a dialogue, not a debate. Subjects that are not usually prone to prompt conflict include food, sports, art, or even just the kids.