(Iowa Falls, IA) -- The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has decided the fatal police shooting of a stalking suspect was justified. Iowa Falls police engaged Jared Risius two weeks ago after seeing him ram a woman’s S-U-V. The officers say Risius had a gun and he refused to comply with legal commands for him to drop his weapon. Iowa State Trooper Jeremy Schaffer fired the fatal shot when Risius got into the woman’s vehicle and appeared to try to drive away. The officers said they felt the suspect posed a risk to a nearby school and residential neighborhood.
(Des Moines, IA) -- You probably didn’t notice it when filling up but the price of gas in Iowa dropped another penny over the last week. Triple-A reports the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was three dollars, four cents. That’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago on this date. The national average Wednesday was 3-30 a gallon, down two cents from a week ago. Iowa diesel prices average 3-33 a gallon and that’s a quarter a gallon cheaper than the national average. Propane prices held steady, while home heating oil was down six cents, and natural gas was up by three cents.
(Clive, IA) -- A veteran educator has been named to serve as the executive director of School Administrators of Iowa. Lisa Remy has been superintendent of the West Des Moines Community School District since 2013. Remy started her education career as a Spanish teacher in Hudson and has spent years as an assistant principal and principal in the Hudson and West Des Moines districts. She will succeed retiring executive director Roark Horn next June. The S-A-I represents more than two thousand educational administrators in the state.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A researcher at the University of Iowa says she’s eager to see what a new NASA space telescope shows at the edges of the universe. The James Webb Space Telescope is more than twice the size of the Hubble telescope and it will capture infrared light, allowing it to look deeper into space. It will be launched into orbit Saturday. Keri Hoadley says astronomers are finding more planets orbiting distant stars. Scientists will be able to study those planets more closely when the new telescope comes online. The data captured will be archived and eventually passed on to researchers around the world.