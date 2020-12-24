(Fort Madison, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate a the Lee County Jail Tuesday. Jailers found 50-year-old Stacy Lunn Heston unresponsive during a check and efforts to revive her failed. Heston was alone in the cell at the time. The cause of death is pending an autopsy to be performed at a later date. Heston had turned herself in to the jail earlier in the day to begin serving a 59-day sentence.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- University of Northern Iowa president Mark Nook says the university will unveil a new logo in the culmination of an update to its marketing program. Nook says the goal is to enroll more out-of-state students who will end up staying in Iowa after graduation. He says they spent a lot of time looking at their brand and what it is in Iowa and across the Midwest. In addition to updated marketing, Nook says it's time for a comprehensive, long-term plan for the institution as they approach their 150th anniversary in 2026.
(Undated) -- The number of homes sold in November was down a bit from those sold in October, but Iowa Association of Realtors president, Jen Burkamper says sales were up by 15-and-a-half percent compared to last November. With one month remaining in 2020 home sales overall are up eight-point-three percent. Burkamper says low-interest rates and lockdowns seem to be behind the positive numbers as people who have been staying at home during the pandemic are realizing they need more room. She says the days on the market for a home were down to 48 -- something not seen since 2018.
(Undated) -- A study from the United Ways of Iowa shows how the pandemic is impacting the state’s households and finds low-income families are suffering disproportionately in trying to pay for essentials. Deann Cook, the agency’s executive director, says the report finds more than half of Iowa households are reporting a loss of income or increased expenses due to COVID-19. She says the Iowans who are still in a position to give have been very, very generous, particularly with disaster funds. Cook says there’s still simply more need out there than the non-profit sector is able to provide.