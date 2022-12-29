(Fort Dodge) -- A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a man found dead early Christmas morning in Fort Dodge. That man was identified as 46-year-old Montreal Dungy of Fort Dodge. Investigators are continuing to follow up on this homicide and ask anyone with information on the case to contact Webster County Crimestoppers or the Fort Dodge Police Department.
(Des Moines) -- Top Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate say the 2023 legislature will consider new guidelines for pipelines that would capture and carry carbon away from Iowa's ethanol plants. The proposed Summit and Navigator pipelines run through areas House Speaker Pat Grassley represents and he says he's talked to enough lawmakers and people in his own district to know that this is a "real thing." Grassley suggests an outright ban on carbon pipelines is unlikely as they need to be thoughtful in this process. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver says it won't be an easy debate as they are hearing from people that want pipelines and those who are against them. Whitver says there are similar debates about the siting of wind turbines and large-scale solar arrays.
(Ames) -- The annual Iowa State University survey finds more farmland sales in the last two to three years compared to five or six years ago. But survey manager, Wendong Zhang, says the farmland turnover rate is still very low and farmland purchases are still dominated by existing farmers. He says the share of the investors that includes both local and non-local investors are going up a small amount. Zhang says south-central Iowa has the highest investor share -- almost 40 percent is actually bought by local or non-local investors -- but on average it's half and a half in terms of local, non-local across the board. Zhang says other states like Illinois probably attract more of the investor interest because they have fewer restrictions on corporate land ownership than Iowa.
(Des Moines) -- Iowa's Attorney General has reached settlement with an electronic cigarette maker over the company's advertising practices. The A-G's office says JUUL has agreed to pay the state five million dollars over four years after allegations the company promoted the electronic devices to those under 21 in violation of Iowa’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The agreement has JUUL sending more than one million dollars to the Department of Health and Human Services each of the next fours years to help Iowans quit using e-cigarettes, fund prevention programs, and help adopt age-verification technologies. The company has also agreed to change the way it promotes and sells its products in Iowa.