(Des Moines, IA) -- State health officials are reporting a 14-percent increase this past week in the number of COVID patients in Iowa hospitals. The Iowa Department of Public Health's website shows the number of patients hospitalized with the virus this (Wednesday) morning is 721. Nearly 24 percent of those patients are in intensive care units. This is the fourth straight week Iowa hospitals are reporting an increase in the number of COVID. The state's data indicates 69 percent of Iowa adults are fully vaccinated while 72 percent of Iowans age 12 and up have had at least dose of COVID vaccine.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University athletics director Jamie Pollard is battling testicular cancer. Pollard disclosed his diagnosis in a letter to Cyclone fans. He says the cancer was discovered after he had some groin pain four weeks ago following a running workout. Pollard revealed that he had surgery to remove his right testicle last Tuesday. He says they found out the following day it was cancerous. A follow-up appointment determined the cancer had not spread from the original site and his bloodwork was normal. Pollard wrote, “I hope that I have limited the extent of my cancer through early detection and treatment."
(Clive, IA) -- Two of the five national finalists for a one-million-dollar New Year’s Powerball prize drawing are from Iowa. Lottery spokesperson May Neubauer says it’s the third year for the 'Powerball First Millionaire of the Year’ promotion. She notes Iowa has never had a finalist and no state has ever had more than one. One finalist is Rob Long of Waterloo who buys tickets for a pool of his co-workers, friends, and family who call the group Lotto 22. Shari Beenken (BEN'-kin) from the small Kossuth County town of Titonka is the other finalist. Beenken and Long had to keep the news from others until today (Wednesday). They each have already won ten-thousand dollars in cash and a ten-thousand-dollar home entertainment package. Players had to enter non-winning tickets to get a chance at the New Year’s drawing.
(Boone, IA) -- An incident outside City Hall has resulted in the arrest of a member of the Boone Arts Commission. Fifty-four-year-old Amy Rasmussen faces five charges including assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. She spent the night in the Boone County Jail and was released on bond Tuesday. Boone police responded to a report of a fight Monday at 8:00 p-m. Rasmussen admitted “getting into a physical altercation” with three other women who serve on city commissions or the city council. A preliminary hearing for her has been scheduled for next week.
(Bettendorf, IA) -- Officials from both states have joined the public in celebrating the completion of the new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River at the Quad Cities. Ground was broken on the one-point-two-billion dollar project four years ago. Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker calls it one of the country’s primary crossings of the major river. The ribbon was cut in the middle of the new, eastbound lanes, then hundreds of people were allowed to walk on the new bridge. Officials say it will be open to traffic in less than a week.