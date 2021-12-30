(Undated) -- The number of COVID patients in Iowa hospitals dropped for the second straight week in the latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health. There were 711 COVID-19 patients reported in the hospital in the update Wednesday. That is down 36 -- and is the lowest it has been since the November 24th when there were 623 COVID-19 patients in Iowa's hospitals. The state's 14-day test positivity rate did make a slight increase to 10-point-nine percent from 10-point-eight percent last week.
(Undated) -- Triple-A's latest survey finds the average price of a gallon of gas in Iowa has dropped one penny compared to last week and is still 83 cents more than one year ago. The Triple-A survey found the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas is three dollars, three cents a gallon. There are many areas where the price is below three dollars a gallon -- and in some metro areas it is 20 to 25 cents below the state average. The national average for gas on Wednesday was three dollars, 28 cents. That's down two cents from last week. price.
(Sheldon, IA) -- Iowa State University Extension is hosting a series of 14 Crop Advantage meetings across the state starting in the New Year. Northwest Iowa crops specialist, Joel DeJong (DEE'-young) says it's a chance to brush up on your knowledge as every industry need to continually learn and improve. He says you can contact your local extension office or go online to CropAdvantage-dot-org. Sheldon will host the first seminar on January 4th at the Northwest Iowa Community College. Other seminars to follow include Storm Lake, Burlington, Okoboji, Ankeny, Cedar Falls, Mason City, Chariton, Webster City, Atlantic, Davenport, Coralville, Le Mars, and Denison.
(Orlando, FL) -- A tipped pass that Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy tried to knock away was intercepted and returned for a touchdown in what proved to be the winning score as Iowa State lost the Cheez-It Bowl 20-13 to 22nd ranked Clemson. The loss Wednesday in Orlanda brought what was hoped to be one of the best Iowa State seasons ever to and end with a 7-6 record. There will still be plenty of Iowans left in Orlando -- as fans of the Hawkeyes get ready for their Citrus Bowl game in the same stadium on Saturday.