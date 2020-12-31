(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is setting a January 26th special election in Iowa State Senate District 41. She issued the proclamation Wednesday following the resignation of Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The Ottumwa Republican will be seated provisionally in the U-S House Sunday after a six-vote win over Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's Second Congressional District. Hart is calling for the U-S House to investigate the state’s certification Mariannette Miller-Meeks as the winner. Senate District 41 in southeastern Iowa includes Davis, Jefferson, Van Buren and Wapello counties.
(Marion, IA) -- Iowa Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson says she would favor more targeted federal assistance rather than stimulus checks to most Americans in the next round of pandemic relief. The Marion Republican called the 600-dollar payments that have begun arriving in bank accounts a "good start." Hinson told reporters, "for some families that's not enough right now. I know there are families who need it, but I also had someone message me they wanted to send theirs back." Hinson will be sworn in as a member of the U-S House on Sunday, representing Iowa's First District. She defeated Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer in the November election.
(Ames, IA) -- A change in Iowa Department of Transportation rules for specialty plates pushed by ham radio enthusiasts is moving forward. D-O-T Motor Vehicle Division director Melissa Gillett says they will now allow the number zero to be used on the plates. She says there was interest from those who wanted to put their call letters on a blackout plate and they needed the ability to use zero to do that. Police historically have not wanted the use of zero for one reason. She says they felt there would be confusion between the letter ‘O’ and zero. But now because there is a slash through the zero — police believe they will be able to easily distinguish between the two. The blackout plates continue to be the top seller of specialty plates in the state and ham radio operators can now personalize them in their own way.
(Iowa City, IA) -- University of Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon will forgo his senior season in Iowa City and enter the N-F-L Draft. Nixon made the announcement on Twitter, thanking his coaches and Hawkeye fans. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year this season and is a finalist for the Outland Trophy.