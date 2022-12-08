(Leon) -- The Decatur County Sheriff says no foul play is suspected in the case of a man found dead next to a burned out vehicle November 26th near Leon. The Sheriff's Department identifies the man as 69-year-old Michael Moulds of Corydon and says investigators determined that the vehicle had become stuck in the field and then caught fire. The autopsy by the state medical examiner found no injuries on Moulds' body. They are still waiting on the final autopsy toxicology results.
(Le Mars) -- The C-E-O of Wells Enterprises in Le Mars says under the sale agreement with Ferrero of Italy -- the Wells ice cream company will remain a stand-alone business with its offices in Le Mars, and 100 percent autonomy. Mike Wells says the management team will stay in place, along with all of the employees. Wells says Giovanni Ferrero visited with him in Le Mars to learn about the importance of the company to the city, and that was part of the reason he made the deal. Ferrero started in 1946 as a small pastry shop in Alba, Italy and has grown to become a global company with brands that include Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in early 2023, were not disclosed.
(Statewide) -- The holidays aren't so happy for Iowans who are dealing with economic hardships and hunger, as the state's largest food bank is seeing records for demand set month after month. Michelle Book, C-E-O and president of the Des Moines-based Food Bank of Iowa, says there's still an impact being felt from the pandemic, along with runaway inflation and a drop in federal support. Book says some pantries in their 55-county service area are seeing demand double, triple and even quadruple over a year ago, with demand records being set in May, June, July and August. A record two-million pounds of food was distributed during October, the food bank's highest-ever rate in a month's time. Book says donations are welcome and monetary gifts go farthest as the food bank can buy in bulk.
(Sioux City) -- Latinos in Sioux City can now document their experiences in an oral history project that was launched by a Morningside University professor two years ago to highlight that growing community. Local resident Perla Alarcon Flory donated her story to the archive and hopes by sharing her commentary, others in her community will feel less alone. Morningside Spanish professor Stacey Alex wanted to fill the gap in archival documentation of Latinos in the Midwest and began recording the experiences of Latino students, business owners and public figures in northwest Iowa. Now, she hopes local schools can use the archive of video interviews, conducted in Spanish, as a language-learning resource.