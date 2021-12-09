(Des Moines, IA) -- A key senator says he'll propose charging educators with a felony if they provide obscene materials to students. Republican Senator Brad Zaun (ZAHN) of Urbandale is chairman of the committee that would vote on the bill. Zaun says he's concerned about two books in particular that central Iowa school boards have discussed banning. Zaun says passages in the books describe unhealthy sexual situations. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls (WALLS) of Coralville says this debate makes Iowa less attractive to people who might move here for work. "Saying that we're going to go after teachers and librarians is not going to make Iowa's public education stronger," Wahls says.
(Des Moines, IA). -- Forecasters say the first significant snowfall of the season is headed toward Iowa and 22 counties across the state's northern third are under a Winter Storm Watch. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek (vah-HALL-ick), at the National Weather Service, says moderate-to-heavy snow is possible from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. "There's about a 40- to 50-percent chance in the northwestern counties of seeing more than six inches of snow but four to five inches is a pretty sure bet," Vachalek says. "The farther south you get toward the Des Moines metro, there's about a 50-percent chance of seeing an inch of snow." Snow has already fallen a couple of times in various parts of the state in recent weeks, but this storm promises to be widespread and could potentially paint all but the Keokuk area in white.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Cubs will no longer have Iowa ownership for the first time since they were created in 1969. California-based Endeavor has purchased the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Former newspaper editor, Michael Gartner, has owned the club for the last 22 years. The I-Cubs are one of several minor league franchises purchased by Endeavor, including the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. I-Cubs President Sam Bernabe(burn-uh-be), has worked for the club for 39 years and says he will continue to do so.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Officials with the Des Moines Public School District say the increase in the number of fights at schools this fall isn’t due to the removal of school resource officers. Police have been called to deal with 13 fights this fall. That compares to nine during the same time period in 2019. District staff members, current and former students, and community members are saying bringing those resource officers back would only return the problems that led to their removal – the criminalization of student behaviors and disproportionate contact between those officers and students of color. One official blames the rising number of fights to pandemic-related stress and staffing shortages.