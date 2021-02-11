(Des Moines, IA) -- Transgender students in Iowa schools would need to use bathrooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificate under a bill that cleared a Senate committee. Republican Senator Jim Carlin of Sioux City says "the concern is not so much with transgender individuals ...but that sexual predators would exploit such laws for posing as transgender in order to gain access to women and girls." A lobbyist for Iowa school boards says the policy would put schools in the impossible position of violating Iowa's Civil Rights Act and federal guidelines -- and set the state up for lengthy litigation. Keenan Crow of One Iowa said, "transgender students in Iowa have been able to use restrooms that match their gender identity since 2007 and over that 14 year period we haven't seen any uptick in school restroom safety incidents."
(Des Moines, IA) -- A series of bills that provide state grants and tax grants in hopes of boosting access to child care have passed in the Iowa House. One bill would set up a tax credit for businesses that provide child care benefits for employees. Representative Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood says it address two of the state's major problems -- a shortage of workers and a lack of child care options for parents who want to work. Another bill that passed the House would significantly raise the income threshold for the state's child care assistance program. About 25-thousand Iowa children who live in low-income households with parents who work or go to school are covered by the program.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The city of Cedar Rapids is moving forward with a plan to spend 500-thousand dollars to replace the trees destroyed six months ago in the derecho that tore across the city. Some 70 percent of public trees were lost in the wake of the storm. The city is partnering with the local nonprofit Trees Forever to draft a reforestation plan to guide replanting efforts for the next decade or more. Trees Forever spokesperson Shannon Ramsay says the plan will engage neighbors, neighborhoods, and volunteers. Some replanting has already begun. In the coming months, the city will hold public meetings and recruit volunteer “treekeepers” to help develop and implement the plan.
(Ames, IA) -- The state Transportation Commission has adopted some new driver's license rules that were approved by the Iowa Legislature in 2020. D-O-T Motor Vehicle Division director Melissa Gillett says one of the changes will allow drivers who are 72 to get an eight-year license that will be good up until they hit the age of 80. Gillett says a driver's license with a two-year expiration date will be issued beginning at age 78 and beyond. They also updated the rules to allow teenagers upgrading from an intermediate license to do so online.