(Des Moines) -- Officials with the Iowa High School Athletic Association says there are no plans to alter today's schedule at the state wrestling tournament despite the possibility of heavy snow in Des Moines. Wrestling administrator Lewie Curtis says a high percentage of the wrestlers are in Des Moines after the first day of competition and most stay overnight. Curtis says they have in past years told schools to get to Des Moines earlier if the forecast calls for bad weather -- especially on opening day. Thousands of fans attend the tournament which resumes at 9 a-m today (Thursday) with competition in class 1A.
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House has approved a bill to prevent the statewide 133 million dollar increase in residential property taxes that legislators say was the unintended consequence of a 2021 law. The fix cleared the Senate February 1st and it passed the House yesterday (Wednesday). Representative John Forbes of Urbandale is among the Democrats who say it's unfair to city and county officials who've already built slightly bigger budget plans. The bill gives cities and counties an extra 30 days -- until April 30th -- to complete their spending plans for the budgeting year that begins July 1st. Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton says that's plenty of time to redo budgets based on the new information about how much property taxes will be paid. The glitch that's being fixed was caused when lawmakers decided apartment buildings, nursing homes and mobile home parks would no longer be taxed like commercial property -- but as residential property, starting this fall.
(Ames) -- Researchers at Iowa State University are studying beavers and the dams they build to determine what impact they may be having on the state's fragile system of watersheds. The study's name is the question they hope to answer -- "Beavers: Superheroes for Water Quality?" Billy Beck, an I-S-U professor of natural resource ecology and management, says it's still early in the three-year study, but they're already starting to see some fascinating results on what beaver dams do for water quality and quantity. Early findings indicate nitrate levels are being reduced by beaver dam chains at the rate of one-to-two parts per million. Beck says that may not sound like a lot, but considering the flow rates, "that's a big reduction in that short of a time." The study, supported by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center, is looking at beaver dams in north-central Iowa, including along Prairie Creek near Fort Dodge and along Caton Branch, near Woodward.
(Webster City) -- Webster City Police charged 14-year-old with a threat of terrorism and turned the teen over to juvenile authorities after an alleged threat Tuesday. Webster City School District. Webster City Police Chief Shiloh Mork said that a juvenile student had made comments and attempted to recruit at least one other juvenile to engage in an act of violence at one of the school district buildings Wednesday. Numerous interviews were conducted resulting in a search warrant being executed at the juvenile's Webster City residence. The juvenile was referred to juvenile court on the terrorism charge. The school was not is session as it was a district in-service day for teachers and staff.