(Des Moines, IA) -- The House Judiciary Committee will be issuing subpoenas, seeking notes, and other information following a complaint about the actions of a judge on the commission that interviewed candidates and nominated two people for a district court judge vacancy. Some commission members complained that Judge Kurt Stoebe of Humboldt coached one candidate and lied about another withdrawing. House Judiciary Committee chairman Steven Holt says legislators have been unable to get notes or emails related to the commission's October 12th meeting from the judicial branch, and the subpoenas require a response within 14 days. The House committee is also asking the judicial branch if a complaint has been filed against Stoebe.
(Des Moines, IA) --The Iowa House has passed the one-point-six BILLION dollar tax reduction package backed by Republicans that will shrink the personal income tax to a single rate of four percent and erase the state tax on retirement income. Representative Lee Hein from Monticello leads the House tax policy committee and calls the bill historic. House Democrats offered an array of alternatives, but each was rejected by Republicans, including the idea of altering the G-O-P's tax rate reduction schedule -- to speed up tax cuts for low and middle income Iowans. Three Democrats did join with all the Republicans present to approve the bill.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that would ban mask mandates and any future vaccine mandates in schools -- including colleges, as well as in businesses, non-profits and government agencies -- has passed a House committee. Republican Representative Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs says the bill prevents discrimination and protects personal medical information. The bill would forbid employers from firing a worker because of their vaccination status. All the Democrats on the panel voted no. Representative Bruce Hunter, a Democrat from Des Moines, says it's a dangerous bill. The bill is now eligible for debate in the full House.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is joining with Iowa State University on a project to document and help a specific type of turtle increase its numbers. The D-N-R's Karen Kinkead (Kin-cade) says the Blanding's turtle don't mature and reproduce at a very fast rate -- about 14 years on average. She says their nests are also very susceptible to predators -- particularly raccoons and skunks. Blanding's turtles are found in wetland areas of northwest and central Iowa. The plan includes monitoring the turtles with radio transmitters, and working with Blank Park Zoo to gather some eggs and hatch out turtles to be placed back in the wild.