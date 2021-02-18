(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill in the Iowa Senate would shorten the early voting period to 18 days before the election. Early voting currently starts 29 days before election day. Senator Roby (like "Robbie") Smith of Davenport says cutting back will limit voter remorse, the length of campaigning in the state, and allow more time for informed voting. During a subcommittee hearing on the bill, Vicki Aden (AY-den) of Iowa City spoke against the move -- saying legislators should make exercising the right to vote as easy as possible. Campbell-Fleming, a lobbyist representing the Area Agencies on Aging, raised concerns about a part of the bill that would ban county election officials from mailing absentee ballot application forms to voters. She says individuals with disabilities or older Iowans may not have a printer to print it off at home. The bill also sets new fines for county auditors who fail to follow Iowa election law.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Leaders in Iowa City are trying to figure out how to move forward following an independent review of how Iowa City police officers used tear gas against racial-justice protestors last summer. The lengthy report by a California firm found it was the Iowa State Patrol that made key decisions to block the marchers, though Iowa City police largely used the gas and flashbangs against protestors as they marched towards Interstate-80. The report lists 39 recommendations for police training, de-escalation and communication. Mayor Bruce Teague says the city wants feedback from the community and the police department.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says it's time for an ethanol mandate in Iowa, to boost an industry battered by the E-P-A's resistance to the federal ethanol production mandate. Reynolds says the state needs to take charge of its own destiny. Bills introduced in the House and Senate would require Iowa gas pumps to offer at least a 10 percent ethanol blend by 2024. There's also a requirement that all diesel fuel sold in the state include a percentage of soybean-based biodiesel. The plan has the support of the biofuels industry and farm groups. Gas stations, truck stops and convenience stores oppose the bill -- saying expenses for retailers to comply with the mandate will be passed along to motorists.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa Athletic Department says the Iowa baseball program is pausing all team related in-person activities in response to positive COVID-19 test results within the program. The schools says they will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocols and the medical team will make a determination on return to activity. The Hawkeyes will open the 2021 season March 6th, facing Michigan in Round Rock, Texas.