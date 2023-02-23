(Statewide) -- A report from the Iowa Association of Realtors shows the number of homes listed for sale dropped by more than 11% in January compared to one year ago. But association president, Krista Clark, says listings were up compared to December which she says was a pretty slow month. Clark says the impact of rising interest rates has diminished after the initial shock threw people off in the late fall and early winter. Clark says the slowdown in the market was a good thing as things had gotten to frenzied. Clark says she is optimistic about spring as the past two or three weeks in February, showings and offers have skyrocketed compared to January and December.
(Des Moines) -- Most Republicans in the Iowa Senate have voted for a bill to provide new liability protection for the trucking industry as well as companies with commercial vehicles, like delivery trucks, cranes or utility vehicles. Non-economic pain and suffering damages in lawsuits over accidents would be limited to two MILLION dollars, while payments to cover medical expenses, economic losses and punitive damages would remain UN-limited. Republican Senator Adrian Dickey of Packwood owns a trucking company and is chairman of the Iowa Motor Truck Association's board of directors. He says the bill is an attempt to rein in what he describes as false claims from ambulance chasing attorneys. Four Republican senators joined all the Democrats in voting against the bill. Senator Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque, says the bill protects the bottom line of trucking companies and robs families who lose a loved one in an accident of the support they need. The bill now goes to the House for consideration.
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a request by the state to dismiss a lawsuit against the governor over the release of public records during the COVID pandemic. The records were released 18 months after the request when the lawsuit was filed by the Iowa A-C-L-U on behalf of journalists seeking the records. The attorney for the governor, Eric Wessan, says in order to find a violation, there has to be a refusal to provide the records and there was no refusal. The attorney for the A-C-L-U, Thomas Story, says the state should not be allowed to stall and force a lawsuit. Wessan says the governor's office gave very little response to the records request other than to acknowledged they received the request. He says the state just ignored the request and says that should not happen because the records belong to the people of Iowa. The Supreme Court will issue its ruling at a later date.
(Des Moines) -- The host of the H-G-T-V program "Inside Out" will be in central Iowa this weekend, offering landscaping tips for those who are dreaming of springtime weather and improving their living spaces. Mike Pyle has more than 20 years of experience in the landscape industry, specializing in everything from design and construction to outdoor furnishings and firepits. Pyle says the worst mistake people can make is not having a good plan and blowing the budget. He says you don't have to spend tens of thousands of dollars to make a big impact on your home's appearance. Pyle suggests ripping out tired, old plants and putting in new ones, painting the home's exterior, or just painting the front door for a new pop of color. Pyle will be featured at the Des Moines Home + Garden Show on Friday and Saturday at the Iowa Events Center.