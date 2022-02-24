(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Montana man has pleaded guilty to mail fraud after cheating a Cedar Rapids derecho victim out of more than 10-thousand dollars of insurance proceeds. Fifty-seven-year-old William Hurlbut Junior admitted that he came to Iowa after the derecho, professing to be a handyman and promised to fix the home of a Cedar Rapids resident. Hurlbut spent insurance money given to him for the repairs on gambling and personal items and expenses. He also made purchases at a home improvement store -- saying he was buying materials to complete the project. Hurlbut would then return the items for a cash refund, which Hurlbut then used for his own purposes. A sentencing date hasn't been set.
(Anamosa, IA) -- The family of the correctional officer murdered nearly one year ago by two Anamosa prison inmates is urging legislators to give prison employees more workplace rights and more on-the-job protection. Robert McFarland's widow, Sara McFarland, says no other family should have to get the call she did. Bills introduced in the legislature require the state to provide health care benefits to the spouse and children of prison staff killed on the job and to provide up to 30 days of paid leave if a staffer witnesses a traumatic event at work. The bills would have to be tacked onto other legislation in order to be voted upon this year.
(Sergeant Bluff, IA) -- The Woodbury County attorney has cleared the deputy involved in the January 12th shooting that claimed the life of a man in Sergeant Bluff. Attorney Patrick Jennings says Deputy Eric Fay was justified when he fired his gun at Michael Meredith -- after Meredith came at the deputy and hit him with a tire iron. Jennings ruled based on evidence from an investigation by the Iowa D-C-I and body camera footage from three officers.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has heard oral arguments today (Wednesday) asking it to overturn its own 2018 ruling on abortion. Lawyer Chris Schandovel told the justices the state’s high court overstepped its authority four years ago when it ruled the Iowa Constitution guarantees women a right to an abortion. Schandovel says the previous ruling ignored precedent on abortion issues. Rita Bettis-Austen represents Planned Parenthood and says it's an issue of how the 24-hour law was passed -- and the state is wrongly trying to make it a constitutional issue.
The former chief justice has died and Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed four of the seven justices now on the court since the 2018 ruling.
(Washington, DC) -- Federal disaster aid has been approved in 25 Iowa counties for damage done by severe storms that hit on December 15th. An intense line of rapidly-moving severe thunderstorms passed through the region bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and resulting in 43 confirmed tornadoes. That’s a single-day record for tornadoes in Iowa. The Iowa Congressional delegation had written to President Biden in support of Governor Kim Reynolds’ request for the declaration.
[Counties: Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cass, Cherokee, Davis, Emmet, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Mills, Mitchell, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Van Buren, Webster, Worth, and Wright.]