(Des Moines, IA) -- Legislative Republicans have sent a bill to Governor Kim Reynolds that changes absentee voting rules and sets an early voting period for elections that is nine days shorter. Democratic State Representative Kristin Sunde (SUNN dee) of West Des Moines says the legislation is the opposite of good customer service to Iowa voters. Among the changes approved are ending Election Day voting at 8:00 p-m instead of 9:00 – and absentee ballots must be inside the county auditor’s office by 8:00 p-m on Election Night to be counted. Republicans say there are tens of thousands of Iowans who support the changes.
(Waukee, IA) -- A Waukee man could lose his dog after his neighbors shot video of him dragging the animal and throwing things at its crate. The Dallas County Attorney’s Office has filed a petition against Zac Brooks, charging him with animal neglect. The people who shot the video say that’s not harsh enough – and they want the dog to be taken away from Brooks. Investigators say Brooks admitted he kicked the dog and didn’t deny the mistreatment shown in the videos. A hearing will be held next week to determine if the dog is threatened and should be removed.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Demolition crews have started working on the old Sears store on the north side of Merle Hall Mall. The first job is safely removing asbestos from the building that first opened to shoppers in 1959. The walls are expected to start coming down next month. Planners say the old mall will be replaced by an open-air area of commercial and retail space. People living nearby are happy about the changes to the empty mall building. The old Sears location should be gone by spring and the redevelopment of the location should be well underway.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Even though he was acquitted of criminal charges, a 69-year-old Bettendorf attorney is going to lose his law license for at least a year – and maybe two. The Iowa Supreme Court has found that Stephen Newport sexually harassed several of his clients although there wasn’t enough evidence to support the worst claims. Newport can apply for reinstatement in February of 2022. It isn’t clear if that might happen since he has a pending application to retire from the bar. After one former client accused Newport of sexual harassment, a second woman then stepped forward.