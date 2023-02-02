(Des Moines) -- Republicans on the House Education Committee have voted to require Iowa's three public universities to explain terms and concepts used in courses taken by students who plan to be teachers. If the bill is approved by both the House and Senate, the report would be due at the end of this month. Representative Skyler Wheeler of Hull says he can't wait to see an explanation of what anti-racist and anti-oppressive teaching is. The bill also calls for a new legislative committee to be established this summer to review the reports from the Colleges of Education at Iowa, Iowa State and U-N-I. Democrats opposed the bill and accused Republicans of conducting a witch hunt against teachers and professors. Republican Representative Steven Holt of Denison says college students complain to him they're being indoctrinated with liberal ideology at the state universities.
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House has unanimously voted to increase the annual budget for grants from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund by more than a third. The grants are to help low income veterans cover unexpected expenses like car repairs. The 500-thousand dollar allotment for the current budgeting year ran out last fall. There'd be 800-thousand dollars in grants available each year if the bill becomes law. Earlier this week Governor Reynolds used her authority to transfer 440-thousand dollars in federal pandemic relief funds to finance Veterans Fund grants that had been approved, but not awarded.
(Statewide) -- January is usually the coldest and driest month of the year, but State Climatologist, Justin Glisan says the numbers went against the averages this year. Temperatures statewide averaged around 24 degrees, which as about five degrees above average January just under two inches of precipitation and snowfall -- which was about one inches above average -- and preliminarily ranking in the top 10 wettest Januarys on record. Glisan says snowpack across the northern half of the state ranged anywhere from five to 10 inches above average, while it was below average snowfall for the southern half of the state. Two tornadoes touched down in eastern Iowa on January 16th. Glisan says it was the earliest calendar day for a tornado ever recorded in the state of Iowa.
(Coralville-Des Moines) -- More than 400 girls will take to the mats today in the first ever state wrestling tournament sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Participation numbers have rapidly increased the past several years and the officials and coaches association had held a state tournament. The numbers more doubled after the Girls Union announced it would sanction the tournament this year. The girls will compete in 13 weight classes, with the tournament wrapping up Friday.