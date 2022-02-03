(Des Moines, IA) -- Senate Republicans are proposing a two-and-a-quarter percent increase in general state support of public schools. It's slightly less than the two-and-a-half percent increase Governor Kim Reynolds has proposed. Public school advocates say neither figure provides enough to deal with the impact of inflation on expenses and to keep wages competitive for teachers and other school staff. Lawmakers are required to make this school funding decision 30 days after the legislature convenes. Democrats have called for a five percent increase in general state support of public school operations. Governor Reynolds says her recommendation, which is half that much, is reasonable and she says Iowa schools received a huge amount of federal pandemic relief money that's not yet been spent.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill designed to increase the availability AND sales of gasoline with a 15 percent ethanol blend has cleared the Iowa House. Governor Kim Reynolds proposed an Iowa Renewable Fuels Standard a year ago, but it stalled. The revamped bill passed on an 82-to-10 vote Wednesday. Uncertainty about the federal Renewable Fuels Standard spurred the development of this state plan. If the bill becomes law, stations installing new underground storage tanks after January 1st of next year would be required to sell E-15. The requirement to sell E-15 would go into effect for ALL stations in 2026. The bill does include mandatory waivers for small gas station owners who show they cannot afford the equipment upgrades required for higher ethanol blends.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst joins Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth in a bipartisan effort to help American service members succeed in small business after they enter private life. Both senators are military veterans themselves. The Iowa Republican says the VET Act will help train service members to become small business owners. It would codify into law the “Boots to Business” initiative launched nine years ago through the Small Business Administration.
(Coralville, IA) -- A nine-point-two-million-dollar grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be used to build more laboratories in Iowa. K-C-R-G Television reports the State Hygenic Laboratory announced receipt of the federal Monday Wednesday. That lab is part of the University of Iowa. It is part of the effort to process COVID-19 tests and is also involved in the screening of newborns from Iowa, North and South Dakota, and Alaska.