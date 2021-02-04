(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst questioned the man nominated to lead the Environmental Protection Agency about ethanol and biofuels in a Senate hearing Wednesday. Ernst asked nominee Michael Regan (Ree-gan) about the Renewable Fuel Standard and the administration's support for it. Regan told Ernst the R-F-S is definitely a priority for this administration -- and he wants to review it with his staff and legal counsel. The Iowa Republican also asked him about clean water regulations and Regan says he will look at their options to address any kind of "lingering concerns.
(Sioux Center, IA) -- A former manager of the Farmers Cooperative Society grain warehouse in Sioux Center will spend three months in federal prison for a grain-blending scheme. Sixty-year-old Calvin Diehl from Aberdeen, South Dakota pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U-S. Diehl admitted he was involved in a plan to put oats in with thousands of bushels of soybeans. The mixture was then sold. This happened he was the assistant general manager at the federally-licensed grain warehouse headquartered in Sioux Center. Diehl was also ordered to pay a 75-hundred dollar fine.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa Senate committee has approved a bill to ban city ordinances that prevent landlords from rejecting potential tenants if they're paying rent with federal housing vouchers. Republican Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola says ordinances in Des Moines, Iowa City and Marion are forcing landlords to rent to Iowans who receive so-called "Section 8" vouchers. He says if you're investing money in housing, you should have discretion on how you rent that housing out. Democrat Senator Herman Quirmbach (KWIRM-bawk) of Ames says ordinances in Des Moines, Iowa City and Marion make it clear you can't exclude potential renters just because they're poor -- and this would "stomp all over local control."
(Des Moines, IA) -- A group of Republican legislators say conservative students at Iowa's public universities are complaining they're being harassed on campus because of their political views. Representative Holly Brink from Oskaloosa told administrators from Iowa State, U-N-I and the University of Iowa that they are "here for Iowans. Iowa is not here for you." Administrators at the hearing apologized for a series of recent campus conflicts over student free speech rights. Other lawmakers accused the public universities of failing to teach conservative economic theory and being hostile to students who oppose abortion. Representative Bobby Kaufmann (COUGH-man) from Wilton says the three public universities need to develop a plan to respond to thousands of students over the decades who've felt "there's one set of rules for conservatives and one for liberals."