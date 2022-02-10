(Des Moines, IA) -- The sponsor of a bill requiring Iowa public schools to install cameras in classrooms so parents could watch the livestream says he’s disappointed a hearing on the bill in the Iowa House was cancelled. Representative Norlin Mommsen of DeWitt says he was trying to provoke a conversation on the issue. He says remote learning did spark parental interest in what was going on in the schools. Mommsen says after he introduced the bill, the superintendent of Central DeWitt, his local school district, has promised to provide more transparency to parents. The manager of the bill says one member of the panel was absent due to illness and rescheduling the hearing before a February 18th deadline was difficult.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee is calling for extensions on the eviction notices sent to employees who live in state-owned housing in 23 state parks. Representative Timi (like "Timmy") Brown-Powers of Waterloo says some of these parks are in remote areas and it's a safety issue to have them on-site. The D-N-R estimates it would cost one million dollars to fix code violations and deferred maintenance -- so park rangers, managers and other staff who live in the homes have been told to move out by November 30th. A spokeswoman says the D-N-R's decision was not taken lightly and officials took into consideration the condition of the houses as well as the future of the State Park system as a whole.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst appeared with colleagues from both parties Wednesday to introduce the bipartisan bill reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. Ernst says as a sexual assault survivor she knows firsthand what happens when someone you trust abuses you. Ernst says the bill brings survivors the help they need -- particularly in rural areas. Ernst says the bill also looks to prevent sexual assault by increasing support for the rape prevention and education program. The Violence Against Women Act expired in 2018.
(Ames, IA) -- Ames police say man is accused of trying to kill his son during an early morning argument with his son. Police were called Wednesday just after eight a-m by a man who said his father fired two to three shots at him after an argument over loud music -- but he was not hit. Officers recovered a gun, bullets, and bullet fragments from the father’s home. They charged 69-year-old Major Robinson with attempted murder and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Iowa State News