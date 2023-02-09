(Des Moines) -- Most Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate have voted to set limits on pain and suffering damages from medical malpractice lawsuits. The move has been one of the governor's priorities and she calls the bill reasonable reform. Under the new guidelines, those non-economic damages for medical malpractice claims against hospitals would be limited to a maximum of two million dollars. For clinics, nursing homes and individual physicians the cap would be one million. Republicans in the legislature who supported the bill say the cost of liability insurance is going up because of lottery-sized medical malpractice verdicts and that's hurting recruiting and retention of doctors. Critics, including 16 Republicans in the legislature, say it will boost insurance company profits and the bill sets a price tag on the value of lives harmed or lost due to medical mistakes.
(Monticello) -- The remains of a Monticello seaman who died in in World War Two are coming back to Iowa for burial. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Navy Seaman First Class Donald A. Stott was assigned to the battleship U-S-S Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7th, 1941. The Oklahoma quickly capsized and Stott was among 429 crewmen who died. His remains were buried along with other unknowns in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. New methods that include D-N-A were later used to identity his remains. Stott will be buried in Monticello on March 25th.
(Marshalltown) -- A Marshalltown man received a suspended sentence and was ordered to pay restitution in a derecho insurance scam. The Iowa Insurance Division says Oscar Sanchez pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent submissions and four counts of insurance fraud. An investigation found Sanchez gave multiple Marshalltown residents fraudulent insurance documents in September of 2020 and collected premium payments. Following the derecho, he collected deductibles for the fake insurance policies. Sanchez was given a five-year suspended sentence, civil penalties of more than 41-hundred dollars, and was ordered to pay 38-thousand dollars in restitution.
(Statewide) -- There'll be plenty of patrol cars on the road looking for drunk and impaired drivers this Super Bowl weekend. Sergeant Paul Gardner of the Iowa State Patrol says an extra enforcement effort is planned to try and get everyone home safely. He says last year there was a spike in deaths across the country with 244 people killed in traffic deaths and the 12-hour period during and after the Superbowl game. He says a study of the similar period one weekend later showed 187 deaths. Gardner says 46 percent of those deaths during the Superbowl Sunday night in traffic crashes were alcohol-related.